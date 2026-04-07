Dancing In The Moonlight

For one night, all of us with any one of over 100 forms of Arthritis will focus one on thing – fun and fund raising at Soiree By The Bay this Saturday Night at Nova Southeastern University for the Arthritis Foundation.

Dove Daily Update The Silent Auction is live!

I love hosting! It’s the perfect time to meet others who deal with arthritis every day, their families, and hear very inspiring stories of how life does go on, and amazing accomplishments.

Did I mention a live and silent auction? The online auction is already live here, so be generous, and join me starting at 6 pm for Moonlight In Bloom. See you then!

The Dove Daily Update

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