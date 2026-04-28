Crafts, Conservation And Mom

There’s no one like Mom...and no one who has put up with more! So why not make this Mother’s Day a little different with hosts like dolphins, sea lions turtles, and of course, good food at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 10th from 9:30 am to Noon?

It’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay with what CMA has in store for you - a yummy brunch buffet, craft stations and dessert displays, and the chance for the kids to pick their favorite blooms and design a custom mini bouquet for the special person they’re celebrating. What a nice day!

Dove Daily Update Take Mom to brunch at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

It’s a good time to think about becoming a member to save a little, since non-embers will pay $80 for adults and $55 for the kids. CMA Members enjoy 10% off tickets and they even get early entry at 9 am.

Event details, schedule and prices subject to change. Make your reservation now here!

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group