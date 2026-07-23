Coolest Playground Ever!

When I think about the swing set I grew up playing on, I think I’m lucky I survived my childhood! But things have come a long way, and the best example I have is What’s Good In Tampa Bay!

Pinellas County’s Largo Central Park playground is getting some massive upgrades and the best part is there’s something for everyone in the family. The released renderings of the upgraded park show a massive jungle gym which looks a lot like an actual jungle, there are wheelchair accessible areas, and that’s just to start.

Dove Daily Update Largo's Central Park Playground is changing in a big way (City of Lar)

I do love this, and you may want to accept the challenge of what will be the new 91-foot Ninja course inspired by American Ninja Warrior. The old playground will close August 11th to get these massive renovations underway, but don’t worry. While the playground itself will be closed during construction, the 28-acre park will remain open. Who else is excited!

The Dove Daily Update

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