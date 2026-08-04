College Kids With A Conscience

Mallard Duck & Ducklings File: Female mallard duck with newly hatched ducklings. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) (Tim Graham/Tim Graham/Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

It’s a fact of life around Tampa Bay. Mama ducks and the duckling trying to get across a busy road, and it’s dangerous. But at the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus, they’re getting a little help.

Making way for the ducks at USF (ORACLE GRAPHIC/DYLAN SABOL)

There’s a new duck crossing warning sign near the Crescent Hill Garage by the garage entrance and exit along USF Holly Court. It’s thanks to an online fundraiser campaign organized by USF community member Kaylee Ortega to raise awareness about ducks and ducklings crossing the busy roadway.

Like in my own parking lot here, Kaylee knowns the ducks are a familiar sight on campus, but this is a particularly dangerous area for them. If you’d like to help out, please say thanks here. Kaylee, you’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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