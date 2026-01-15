Cold Weather Advisories: Shelters To Open

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Most of Tampa Bay woke up to rain overnight, and now we turn our attention to the windy, cold weather heading for us. As a result many areas will open shelters tonight.

For watches and warnings, the closer you are to the water the warmer your temps will be, but we’re still going to get into the 30’s.

From our meteorologist Dave Osterberg at Fox 13, freeze warnings are in effect for Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties. Cold Weather Advisories are also in effect in Pinellas and Sarasota counties, Please keep an eye on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast for updates throughout the day.

Falling iguanas? Amid Florida cold snap, forecasters warn reptiles could plummet from trees Stock photo of a green iguana. (Hari / Getty Images) (Hari / Getty Images)

And since we just don’t deal with this kind of weather that often, Michaela Mulligan, Times staff member has posted an excellent survival guide that covers everything from taking care of ourselves, friends, pets and tender tropical plants.

Take care tonight, and stay up to date with us throughout the day.

