Cold - It’s All Relative

It may be cold here, but it’s just awful in the northeast. So flights are still a major mess. The “misery map” from flight aware shows over 9,000 flights canceled since Sunday. Call ahead on flights or check with FlightAware.
But the weather is looking very promising for Sunday’s big race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. The week kicks off with the INDYCAR Party in North Straub Park from 4-7 pm Thursday. We do have a chance for rain Friday and Saturday.
One more BIG thank you for the donations that have continued to roll in for our Radiothon for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. To date, it’s just over $205,000!
