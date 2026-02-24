Cold - It’s All Relative

Check out all the snow photos you sent us on February 23rd, 2026. Want to see your photo featured? Upload it now inside our smartphone app.

Check out all of the snow photos you sent us

It may be cold here, but it’s just awful in the northeast. So flights are still a major mess. The “misery map” from flight aware shows over 9,000 flights canceled since Sunday. Call ahead on flights or check with FlightAware.

But the weather is looking very promising for Sunday’s big race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. The week kicks off with the INDYCAR Party in North Straub Park from 4-7 pm Thursday. We do have a chance for rain Friday and Saturday.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 30: Takuma Sato of Japan driver of the #14 ABC Supply A.J. Foyt Racing Honda during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Rob Foldy)

One more BIG thank you for the donations that have continued to roll in for our Radiothon for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. To date, it’s just over $205,000!

