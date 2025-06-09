Céline Dion's heart is 'singing' after Coldplay concert

Despite living with stiff-person syndrome, Céline Dion still manages to attend special events. On Saturday, she took in Coldplay's concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with her three sons.

On Instagram, Céline posted photos of herself with her sons Rene-Charles Angélil, Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil in the audience at the concert; the always stylish singer was rocking a three-piece tweed suit and tie. She also posted photos of herself speaking to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and taking part in a backstage huddle with Martin and the band.

At one point in the concert, captured on fan-shot video, Céline was shown on a huge circular screen onstage; the crowd cheered as she stood up and waved. Martin then strummed a guitar and sang a little song to her: "Well, Celine, my beautiful sister/ You make my heart go on and on/ Near, far, you’re a total superstar/ Let’s hear it for the legendary Céline Dion!"

"What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing!" she captioned the photos. "A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness. It was all…fantastique."

