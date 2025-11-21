Cities with the most and least expensive Thanksgiving dinner costs
Grocery store prices have been on the rise in recent years, and many Americans feel the financial pinch on Thanksgiving — a holiday where food is the star of the show. In 2024, Thanksgiving hosts reportedly planned to spend 19% more than they did the previous year, averaging $431 on food, drinks, and decorations.
But the actual cost of holiday groceries depends on a few factors, including how many people you're expecting and what they like to eat and drink. Another important component to consider is where you live — that's why Hers looked at the 25 biggest American cities to find which ones had the cheapest shopping list for Thanksgiving.
Researchers analyzed online prices from three different grocery chains in each city for the following ingredients commonly used on Thanksgiving Day:
- Turkey
- Gravy
- Sweet potatoes
- Green beans
- Cranberry sauce
- Dinner rolls
- Pumpkin pie
From there, they averaged the costs to find the most affordable cities for Thanksgiving dinner.
Key Findings
Most affordable overall: Southern and southwestern cities, like Phoenix, Arizona; Fort Worth, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Most expensive overall: Coastal cities, notably Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles.
Whole turkey prices fluctuate dramatically by region: For example, a bird costs $1.20 per pound in Phoenix, but $2.82 in Los Angeles.
Hers
25 Cities Ranked by Thanksgiving Dinner Grocery Prices, Least to Most Expensive
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Dallas, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Columbus, Ohio
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Washington, D.C.
- Detroit, Michigan
- Austin, Texas
- San Diego, California
- New York City, New York
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Denver, Colorado
- San Francisco, California
- San Antonio, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- El Paso, Texas
- San Jose, California
- Los Angeles, California
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Seattle, Washington
Thanksgiving Dinner Affordability By City: Trends and Insights
Here’s how each city compares, according to specific ingredient categories.
Where Is Turkey the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Turkey Prices
- Phoenix: $1.20 per pound
- Fort Worth: $1.53 per pound
- Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. (tied): $1.58 per pound
Most Expensive Cities for Turkey Prices
- Los Angeles: $2.82 per pound
- San Jose and Seattle: $2.74 per pound
- Chicago: $2.68 per pound
Where Is Gravy the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Gravy Prices
- Phoenix: $0.85 per ounce
- Dallas: $1.17 per ounce
- Houston: $1.23 per ounce
Most Expensive Cities for Gravy Prices
- Boston: $2.66 per ounce
- Seattle: $2.31 per ounce
- El Paso: $1.90 per ounce
Where Are Sweet Potatoes the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Sweet Potato Prices
- Dallas and Fort Worth (tied): $1.11 per pound
- New York City: $1.63 per pound
- Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. (tied): $1.67 per pound
Most Expensive Cities for Sweet Potato Prices
- Seattle: $2.42 per pound
- Boston: $1.91 per pound
- Denver: $1.81 per pound
Where Are Green Beans the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Green Bean Prices
- Dallas: $0.117 per ounce
- Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Phoenix (tied): $0.123 per ounce
- Austin and San Antonio (tied): $0.127 per ounce
Most Expensive Cities for Green Bean Prices
- San Jose: $0.25 per ounce
- Seattle: $0.20 per ounce
- Detroit: $0.17 per ounce
Where Is Cranberry Sauce the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Cranberry Sauce Prices
- San Francisco: $0.143 per ounce
- Columbus, Detroit, and Indianapolis (tied): $0.147 per ounce
- San Diego: $0.15 per ounce
Most Expensive Cities for Cranberry Sauce Prices
- Seattle: $0.22 per ounce
- Oklahoma City: $0.187 per ounce
- Austin, Jacksonville, and San Antonio (tied): $0.183 per ounce
Where Are Dinner Rolls the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Dinner Roll Prices
- New York City: $0.29 per roll
- Phoenix: $0.30 per roll
- Columbus: $0.31 per roll
Most Expensive Cities for Dinner Roll Prices
- Boston: $0.59 per roll
- Jacksonville and Nashville (tied): $0.56 per roll
- Seattle: $0.54 per roll
Where Is Pumpkin Pie the Least Expensive?
Least Expensive Cities for Pumpkin Pie Prices
- Jacksonville, Las Vegas, and Oklahoma City (tied): $0.21 per ounce
- Charlotte: $0.235 per ounce
- Phoenix: $0.24 per ounce
Most Expensive Cities for Pumpkin Pie Prices
- El Paso and Nashville: $0.42 per ounce
- Boston: $0.415 per ounce
- Houston: $0.415 per ounce
3 Tips for a Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Dinner
Keep your Thanksgiving budget on track, no matter where you live, with the help of these three tips.
- Host a potluck celebration: Ask guests to bring a Thanksgiving side dish to spread out the cost (and the effort) of meal-prepping. Send out a sign-up sheet in advance to avoid duplicates, then leave yourself to handle the turkey and any missing staples that guests didn't claim.
- Shop multiple grocery stores: Comparison shopping effectively lowers your grocery spending before Turkey Day. Once you finalize your shopping list, compare sales prices at nearby grocery stores to help you find the best price for each ingredient.
- Make a plan for leftovers: Be sure to include leftovers in your Thanksgiving weekend plans. By eating everything in your refrigerator, you'll avoid food waste and reduce your overall grocery spending.
Methodology: How Scores Were Calculated
The researchers analyzed 25 of the largest U.S. cities based on online grocery prices at three chains in each area. They looked at seven popular Thanksgiving food categories: turkey, gravy packets, sweet potatoes, frozen green beans, canned cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and fresh pumpkin pie.
For consistency, each grocery item was compared by unit price: per pound, ounce, or count (for dinner rolls). Those unit prices were then averaged across the three grocery stores in each city, and all the categories were combined to calculate overall affordability for Thanksgiving dinner across the 25 cities.
This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.