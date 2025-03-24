Cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $357,377 in February, 2.1% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive;

sits at 6.67%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

#4. Port Charlotte, FL

- Typical home value: $288,104

- 1-year price change: -8.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

#3. Punta Gorda, FL

- Typical home value: $371,562

- 1-year price change: -8.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

#2. Rotonda West, FL

- Typical home value: $376,248

- 1-year price change: -9.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

#1. Placida, FL

- Typical home value: $514,468

- 1-year price change: -7.9%

- 5-year price change: +45.3%