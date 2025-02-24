Cities with the most expensive homes in Florida

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Florida

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL: 16

#2. Key West, FL: 4

#3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 3

#4. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 2

#4. Port St. Lucie, FL: 2

#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL: 1

#6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL: 1

#6. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL: 1

#30. Key Largo

- Typical home value: $1,042,947

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +73.1%

- Metro area: Key West, FL

#29. Summerland Key

- Typical home value: $1,049,864

- 1-year price change: -2.0%

- 5-year price change: +74.8%

- Metro area: Key West, FL

#28. Key West

- Typical home value: $1,061,463

- 1-year price change: -3.3%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: Key West, FL

#27. Village of Palmetto Bay

- Typical home value: $1,062,628

- 1-year price change: +6.4%

- 5-year price change: +93.0%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#26. Lake Hart

- Typical home value: $1,128,480

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +81.8%

- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

#25. Miromar Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,203,564

- 1-year price change: -0.2%

- 5-year price change: +77.3%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

#24. Surfside

- Typical home value: $1,211,276

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +90.2%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#23. Islamorada

- Typical home value: $1,213,411

- 1-year price change: -2.7%

- 5-year price change: +81.0%

- Metro area: Key West, FL

#22. Sewalls Point

- Typical home value: $1,299,886

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +77.4%

- Metro area: Port St. Lucie, FL

#21. Captiva

- Typical home value: $1,303,892

- 1-year price change: -5.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.9%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

#20. Southwest Ranches

- Typical home value: $1,341,768

- 1-year price change: +9.7%

- 5-year price change: +99.4%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#19. Indian River Shores

- Typical home value: $1,388,102

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +82.5%

- Metro area: Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

#18. Ocean Ridge

- Typical home value: $1,465,125

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +92.4%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#17. Coral Gables

- Typical home value: $1,491,894

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +92.2%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#16. Inlet Beach

- Typical home value: $1,495,627

- 1-year price change: -6.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.1%

- Metro area: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

#15. Key Biscayne

- Typical home value: $1,634,608

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +53.8%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#14. Bal Harbour

- Typical home value: $1,827,426

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#13. Sea Ranch Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,838,651

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +112.0%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#12. Anna Maria

- Typical home value: $1,988,192

- 1-year price change: -5.3%

- 5-year price change: +100.2%

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

#11. Pinecrest

- Typical home value: $2,082,579

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +114.5%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#10. Palm Beach

- Typical home value: $2,127,973

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +95.4%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#9. Gulf Stream

- Typical home value: $2,589,663

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +91.2%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#8. Golf

- Typical home value: $2,856,514

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +153.8%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#7. Boca Grande

- Typical home value: $2,932,851

- 1-year price change: -2.5%

- 5-year price change: +81.5%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

#6. Jupiter Inlet Colony

- Typical home value: $3,629,533

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +127.4%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#5. Manalapan

- Typical home value: $4,024,925

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +101.1%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#4. Lake Buena Vista

- Typical home value: $5,487,628

- 1-year price change: +8.1%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

#3. Fisher Island

- Typical home value: $6,015,499

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +94.7%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#2. Golden Beach

- Typical home value: $7,426,448

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +100.0%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#1. Jupiter Island

- Typical home value: $9,399,460

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +73.7%

- Metro area: Port St. Lucie, FL

