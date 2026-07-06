'Cinematic', the sequel? Josh Groban says it could happen

Josh Groban has just wrapped up his tour with Jennifer Hudson, and in August he'll start his Stage, Screen and Symphony solo tour. The trek will focus on the movie songs from his current album, Cinematic, and the musical theater songs from his 2015 album, Stages. And Josh said it's quite possible that he'll be doing sequels of both albums somewhere down the line.

Cinematic includes just 10 songs, but Josh said there were more he would have included, had time allowed. "There's always songs that you wish you could have sung," he told ABC Audio. However, the logistics of recording the album with a symphony orchestra meant he had to stop at some point.

"With orchestra sessions, you're booking so far in advance and so it's actually kind of nice to have a deadline," he explained. "Because you know that session is looming. You better get your arrangements and figure out what your songs are going to be. Without that deadline, you could go on forever."

That being said, Josh revealed there is something you haven't heard yet.

"There's actually one extra song that we recorded that we're going to release sometime next year," he said. "But other than that, yeah, there will be maybe a Cinematic 2 at some point, definitely a Stages encore at some point."

However, Josh noted, "I'm going to work on new music next."

That will likely be a welcome treat for fans, since he hasn't released an album made up of mostly original songs since 2018's Bridges.

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