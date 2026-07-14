When I was just a kid myself, starting at seven years old, I spent considerable time in Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, Ohio due to a hand injury and resulting surgeries. But it was the men and women who took care of me that made all the difference with compassion, concern and understanding. A few toys here and there didn’t hurt!

That’s what our Christmas in July donation drive for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is all about. From the very newest to the world to teens, we need to help Child Life brighten their day with donations. I talked with Leslie Dempsey from St Joe’s about what they need and more in my podcast that’s available now.

Ann-Ventures You never know you might show up!

I’ll be live from 7 am to noon Friday, July 31st but in a slightly different location. Due to construction at the hospital, you’ll find me in front of the BayCare Academic Health and Research Corridor, just down the road at 3109 West Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd in Tampa. For more on that new location and what we’ll need, please take a look here.

But you don’t have to wait until then to make a donation, which you can do online to lift the spirits of the kids, and every single dollar will make a difference.

It’s the greatest thing you’ll do when you make a child smile, and that’s what Christmas in July is all about, and that’s why it’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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