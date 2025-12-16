Christina Aguilera's 'Christmas in Paris' is moving from the movie theater to TV

Christina Aguilera, 'Christmas in Paris' (Simon Emmett/Vertigo Live)
By Andrea Dresdale

Christina Aguilera's concert special Christmas in Paris, which screened exclusively in theaters Sunday, is coming to your TV.

The special, which Christina filmed on top of a museum in Paris with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, is set for another theater screening on Dec. 21. But if you aren't able to make it to the theater, you can catch it on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special was created to mark the 25th anniversary of Christina's holiday album, My Kind of Christmas. It includes a guest appearance by Sheila E., multiple costume changes and vignettes during which Christina shares thoughts on love, motherhood, reinvention and artistry.

As previously reported, there's also a live album to go along with the special, which is available now on digital music services. Like the special, it features Christina's takes on holiday staples like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Christmas Song" and "O Holy Night," plus hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "Lady Marmalade."

