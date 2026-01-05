Cher says much-younger boyfriend isn't threatened by her 'shine'

Alexander Edwards and Cher are seen arriving to the Swarovski event at Amoeba in Hollywood. on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Cher's a big fan of her current boyfriend.

While appearing on the new episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Cher was asked by host Dax Shepard, "Have you ever had a man that you deserved?" — suggesting she didn't deserve the bad experiences she had with some of her past boyfriends.

Cher agreed with Shepard that she had deserved David Geffen, whom she was with in the early '70s and is still a friend. She then named two other "wonderful" partners: Rob Camilletti, whom she dated from 1986 to 1989, and her current boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, whom she's been with since 2022.

Shepard then recalled the fact that Cher initially didn't understand why his wife and her Burlesque costar, Kristen Bell, was with him. Cher responded, "I trust her. So you must have something that I don't see."

Shepard replied, "I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me. I'm not threatened by her shining. I love it. The shinier she gets, the better."

"Alexander's that way, too," Cher said, adding that "the more I shine," the happier he is.

Alexander is 39, while Cher is 79. She'll turn 80 in May.

