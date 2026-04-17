Check out Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart, Elton John's RSD vinyl releases coming Saturday

Taylor Swift, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Madonna are among the artists releasing exclusive vinyl for this year's Record Store Day, taking place Saturday at independent record stores nationwide.

Taylor is releasing a 7-inch vinyl single of "Elizabeth Taylor," one of the songs on her album The Life of a Showgirl. It's pressed on "Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter" vinyl and comes with "collectible cover artwork." The flip side of the single is the "So Glamorous Cabaret Version" of the song. The record will be available while supplies last.

This year's Record Store Day Ambassador, Bruno Mars, is releasing The Collaborations, featuring his hits with other artists, including "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson, "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga and "APT." with ROSÉ.

Elton is releasing Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes, pressed on glow-in-the-dark vinyl. It's curated by Elton and features remixes of his hit with Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart," as well as his collaboration with Britney Spears, "Hold Me Closer." There are also remixes of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Rocket Man" and "Philadelphia Freedom."

Rod is putting out a new version of his 1975 album Atlantic Crossing, pressed on tidal wave vinyl. Alternate Atlantic Crossing includes 10 rare, alternate versions of the original album's tracks, including "I Don't Want to Talk About It" and "This Old Heart of Mine."

Madonna is releasing The Confessions Tour - Live from London, recorded at London's Wembley Arena in 2006. The two-LP set is pressed on starburst pink/purple splatter vinyl and features live performances of songs like "Hung Up," "Like a Virgin" and "Lucky Star."

Finally, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is being released on special effect vinyl with original cover art, a fold-out poster, sticker sheet and three snapshot cards.

You can view the full list of releases at RecordStoreDay.com.

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