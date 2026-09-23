Cheapest gas stations in Florida

Stacker.com compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Georgia using data from Gas Buddy (HannaTor // Shutterstock/HannaTor // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Florida using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Sunoco
- Address: 7900 Daetwyler Dr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.71

#2. Murphy USA
- Address: 29 Mike Stewart Drive, Crawfordville, FL
- Price: $3.72

#3. Sam's Club
- Address: 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.75

#4. Texaco
- Address: 16094 US-331 S, Freeport, FL
- Price: $3.79

#5. Murphy USA
- Address: 3501 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83

#5. Gate (tie)
- Address: 208 N Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83

#5. Sun Stop (tie)
- Address: 2290 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83

#5. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 2849 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83

#9. Casey's
- Address: 5801 N W Street, Pensacola, FL
- Price: $3.84

#9. Sunstop (tie)
- Address: 2091 FL-71, Marianna, FL
- Price: $3.84

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