Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Florida using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sunoco
- Address: 7900 Daetwyler Dr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.71
#2. Murphy USA
- Address: 29 Mike Stewart Drive, Crawfordville, FL
- Price: $3.72
#3. Sam's Club
- Address: 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
- Price: $3.75
#4. Texaco
- Address: 16094 US-331 S, Freeport, FL
- Price: $3.79
#5. Murphy USA
- Address: 3501 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83
#5. Gate (tie)
- Address: 208 N Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83
#5. Sun Stop (tie)
- Address: 2290 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83
#5. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 2849 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
- Price: $3.83
#9. Casey's
- Address: 5801 N W Street, Pensacola, FL
- Price: $3.84
#9. Sunstop (tie)
- Address: 2091 FL-71, Marianna, FL
- Price: $3.84