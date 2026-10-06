Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Tampa using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Mobil
- Address: 24905 FL-54, Lutz, FL
- Price: $3.59
#2. Mobil
- Address: 13842 Little Rd, Hudson, FL
- Price: $3.67
#3. Blessings
- Address: 18215 US-41, Lutz, FL
- Price: $3.68
#4. Shell
- Address: 5601 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
- Price: $3.71
#4. Mobil (tie)
- Address: 2203 S Alexander St , Plant City, FL
- Price: $3.71
#6. Mobil
- Address: 11292 Boyette Rd, Riverview, FL
- Price: $3.73
#6. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 5756 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL
- Price: $3.73