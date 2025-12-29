Chappell Roan reveals the late Brigitte Bardot inspired one of her songs

Chappell Roan, 'Red Wine Supernova' (Amusement/Island Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

The French movie icon and sex symbol Brigitte Bardot died Sunday at age 91, and Chappell Roan paid tribute to the late star on her Instagram Story.

Chappell, who was born over 40 years after Bardot became a worldwide sensation in the 1956 film And God Created Woman, posted a photo of the actress and wrote, "She was my inspiration for red wine supernova. Rest in peace Ms. Bardot."

"Red Wine Supernova" is from Chappell's debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. It was originally released as a single in 2023, but hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 thanks to the success of "Good Luck, Babe!"  The opening lines of the song are, "She was a playboy, Brigitte BardotShe showed me things I didn't know."

Chappell's not the only artist who has name-checked Bardot in a song. She also appears in the lyrics of songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, Bob Dylan and the Pretenders.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

