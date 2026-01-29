Chappell Roan, Carole King & more to present at the Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, it will be the Chappell, Charli and Carole show.

Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King are among the presenters during the telecast, in addition to Wicked star Jeff Goldblum, SNL'Marcello Hernández, comedian Nikki Glaser, country star Lainey Wilson, rapper Q-Tip, and actresses/singers Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor.

Harry Styles and "Anxiety" rapper Doechii were previously announced as presenters for the show, which airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday.

As previously reported, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren and Justin Bieber are among the performers on the show. In 2027, the Grammys will move to ABC.

