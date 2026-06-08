Changes On The Beach And TPA

There may be new golf cart use rules in Indian Rocks Beach after Tuesday’s council vote that would mean a golf cart may not be operated on public roads or streets by a person who is under 18 years of age. For more information, call City Hall at 727-595-2517.

Parking is about to get more expensive at Tampa International Airport starting August 4th. You can save a few bucks when you reserve.

Best airports in the country 5. Tampa International Airport: "Tampa's airport has long felt like a vision of the future from 50 years ago—because it was. But thanks to $1 billion worth of upgrades, TPA is poised to jet into this century and beyond. A new SkyConnect people-mover system, with high-tech trains from Japan, is making this already convenient airport (which is very close to downtown) more accessible than ever. Also new: automated e-gates that allow fliers to scan their own boarding passes at the shuttles leading to airside concourses and new public artworks, including an Instagram-friendly, 21-foot-tall flamingo sculpture poking its head below the surface of the water (aka the ceiling)," Conde Nast Traveler said. (PHOTO: Tampa International Airport)

Hot meals for the kids for summer will be available starting today. The Summer BreakSpot provides nutritious meals at no cost to children 18 and under while school is out for the summer. Here’s where to find your in Tampa Bay by just clicking and finding the locations.

The Dove Daily Update

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