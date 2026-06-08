Changes On The Beach And TPA

There may be new golf cart use rules in Indian Rocks Beach after Tuesday’s council vote that would mean a golf cart may not be operated on public roads or streets by a person who is under 18 years of age. For more information, call City Hall at 727-595-2517.
Hot meals for the kids for summer will be available starting today. The Summer BreakSpot provides nutritious meals at no cost to children 18 and under while school is out for the summer. Here’s where to find your in Tampa Bay by just clicking and finding the locations.