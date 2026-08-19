Celine Dion shares how she's physically preparing for Paris residency shows

Céline Dion attends the 'I Am: Celine Dion' New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Celine Dion is preparing for her return to the stage this fall in Paris.

The Grammy-winning singer, 58, who was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, shared an update on her condition and preparations for her upcoming five-week Paris residency in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, published Tuesday.

Dion, the outlet noted, has performed only once in the past six years, taking the stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her upcoming residency, which kicks off Sept. 12, will mark a major return to performing after her health challenges led her to cancel shows and suspend her 2023 European Courage World Tour.

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle stiffness and spasms and is thought to be an autoimmune condition, according to the National Institutes of Health. It can cause symptoms including rigidity and stiffness of certain areas of the body causing unsteadiness, slower movements, and difficulties walking.

Treatments are available to help with symptoms, although there is currently no cure for the condition.

Dion told Harper's Bazaar she experienced symptoms for 17 years before receiving a formal stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

To prepare for her Paris shows, Dion committed to an intense training routine -- 90-minute Pilates sessions three times a week and ballet classes with a local company two other days each week -- and rehabilitation, which includes "new meds, physical therapy, vocal therapy, [and] immunotherapy," according to the outlet.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer first announced her Paris residency in March. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, she added that the upcoming residency is a gift to her fans.

"It's been so long, I would like to offer them something to show how I've missed them," she said.

The return comes after Dion gave fans an intimate look at her health journey in the 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which documented how stiff-person syndrome affected her body and voice.

"They paid for tickets. They bought my records. They gave me that luxury. So the least I can do is tell them that I'm alive," she said, referring to her decision to do the documentary.

Now, Dion said she is embracing being back in public and returning to work after years of navigating her condition. And she has an explanation for why her fans have stood by throughout her struggles.

"It’s got to be because I’m an open book,” she told the magazine. "I'm honest, and it's not always pretty. Sometimes it's happy things, sometimes it's sad, but it's called life."

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