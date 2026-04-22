CASA Teams With Uber For Hope Rides

FILE - The Uber logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

It’s the perfect partnership as “Hope Rides” is now offering provide free Uber rides to survivors who reach out for services. It started recently with CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) and Uber in Pinellas County and will expand.

Dove Daily Update A new way to aid victims of abuse with CASA and Uber

How will it work? CASA will call ride-shares on behalf of survivors, or send vouchers so they can call their own. The mission has always been to challenge the societal acceptance of all forms of domestic violence. CASA stands up to silence through advocacy, prevention, intervention, and support services.

CASA can be reached on its 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912 and via an online chat feature at casapinellas.org. Walk-ins are welcome at the Family Justice Center at 1011 1st Ave. N in St. Petersburg.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group