CASA Clothing Swap

Today is a good day to do a good thing. Declutter that closet, and all that very nice clothing you no longer wear, donate it to CASA - Community Action Stops Abuse, the official provider of free and confidential domestic violence support in Pinellas County.

Their Clothing Swap comes to Gulfport on Tuesday, and think of the items you would need to start a new life, and donate! Stop by the first Tuesday of every month from 9 am–12 pm from October through June.

Put this in your Waze app - 2920 Beach Blvd. S. Gulfport. All proceeds from the Clothing Swap directly benefit @casapinellas

