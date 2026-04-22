The BTS “Army” Is Taking Over

People pass by a banner for BTS ahead of a comeback concert of the K-pop band near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Consider this a public service, and thanks to the City of Tampa! You know it’s going to be on the level of what we went through for Taylor Swift, but now it’s BTS coming in for three shows.

Here’s what you need to know. Starting today (Wednesday, April 22nd at 6:00 A.M.,) Tampa Bay Boulevard will be closed in front of Raymond James Stadium as crews set up a massive BTS merchandise tent. Because we need more. Then on Thursday, April 23rd, that’s when the tent will be open and we could see thousands descend on Tampa for their goodies preshow.

BTS, 'THE COMBACK LIVE | ARIRANG' (Courtesy Netflix)

If you actually have to drive anywhere near Raymond James Stadium, you know it’s going to be slow, and watch for delays. Traffic signage will be posted and security will be on site.

Now, when do they actually hit the stage? BTS will be performing at Raymond James Stadium on:

Saturday, April 25th @ 8 PM

Sunday, April 26th @ 8 PM

Tuesday, April 28th @ 8 PM

It’s not over after that - Tampa Bay Boulevard will also be closed on Monday, April 27th for additional merchandise sales and will re-open at 6PM on Wednesday, April 29th. To see the latest road closures that may impact your commute, visit: Tampa.gov/road-closures.

Oh, did I mention have fun?

The Dove Daily Update

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