Bruno Mars returning to North America, bringing Hello Kitty® with him

Bruno Mars' The Romantic Tour is starting its second North American leg on Friday, and he's bringing along a feline friend with him.

At select tour stops Bruno is bringing back his Bruno Mars X Hello Kitty® pop-ups, which offer limited-edition merchandise that isn't available anywhere else, as well as photo ops and other experiences. The pop-ups will start Thursday and be available in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Tampa and Miami, Florida; Air Force Academy, Colorado; Los Angeles and Santa Clara, California; and Vancouver. Visit Bruno's website for full details.

This leg of the tour is set to wrap up in December in Mexico City; in January, Bruno will launch a Japanese leg. As per Hits magazine, when all is said and done, The Romantic Tour may end up grossing as much as $500 million.

The tour is in support of Bruno's album The Romantic, which debuted at #1 earlier this year. The two singles from the album, "I Just Might" and "Risk It All," have racked up more that 500 million streams each.

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