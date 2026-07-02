No doubt we’ll all be keeping an eye on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast with a pretty decent chance of rain through Sunday. But regardless, the list of fun for the 4th is pretty solid!

Let’s start in Hillsborough County with big event in Tampa with the Liberty by the Bay celebration kicking off at 4 pm. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. The event will include a 250-drone light show (which is subject to weather conditions) and the fireworks launching over the Hillsborough River. Parking will be rough, so take advantage of the offer free rides on the Jolley Trolley Shuttles running from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk will also get in on the action with two water ski shows, a VIP experience at Jackson’s Bistro, Bar and Sushi lounge, and Boat Parade.

Dove Daily Update Tampa Shuttle Route (city of tampa)

Over at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Innovation, will hold the Stars, Stripes & Science celebration from run 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Pinellas County, St. Petersburg will hold the 6th annual “The Fourth” party at the St. Pete Pier kicking off at 4 p.m. This is a freebie with music, a craft beer garden, Uncle Sam’s Market, a Family Fun Zone, food vendors, and roaming entertainment. The night will wrap up with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Dove Daily Update St Pete Pier throwback 4th of July (City of St Peters)

Culture! The St. Pete Opera will hold its “4th of July Pops Spectacular” at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater at 6 p.m. The night’s selections will include everything from patriotic, classical American, and Broadway musical selections.

Down on St. Pete Beach, the “Red, White & BBQ 4th of July Party” runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. complete with a Military Tribute and Flyover from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a fireworks at 9 p.m.

If you live in Largo, the Fourth of July Celebration will be in Largo Central Park at 6 p.m. Bring your appetite for good food, a market, as well as crafts, live music by Good Luck Kings, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

If Hernando County is where you call home, the “Hernando County’s Salute to America 250” celebration will begin at 4 p.m. at the historic Sand Hill Scout Reservation located at 11210 Cortez Blvd in Brooksville.

The Dove Daily Update

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