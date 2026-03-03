Book detailing comprehensive history of One Direction coming in November

In a year when former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and ZAYN have all either put out or are putting out new music and touring, it's the perfect time to revisit the origins of the mothership that launched them.

A Whole Lotta History: One Direction and the Sound That Shaped a Generation, written by Billboard executive Jason Lipshutz, is due Nov. 3 and available for preorder now.

The 288-page book includes exclusive new interviews with and anecdotes from the group's key collaborators, as well as a detailed analysis of their music. According to a press release, the book also "chronicles [the group's] deeply personal relationship with their fans," and serves as a "celebration and commemoration of One Direction’s place in pop history."

In their career, which lasted from 2010 to 2016, One Direction sold over 70 million records. They were the first British band to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1 with a debut album. They were also the first band in history ever to have their first four studio albums all debut on top of that chart.

ZAYN left the group in 2015, and did not appear on their fifth and final studio album, Made in the A.M.

Liam Payne died in 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

