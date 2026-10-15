Boo-yeah! These Halloween lawns are frightfully cool

LawnStarter reports homeowners are investing $4.3 billion in Halloween décor, with trends including giant skeletons and animatronics, while offering tips for lawn care and safety.

For a growing number of homeowners, decorating the yard for Halloween isn't a quick pumpkin-on-the-porch job: It’s a hobby, a neighborhood tradition, and in some cases, a serious annual investment.

LawnStarter talked to four homeowners who go big every spooky season to find out what they buy, why they do it and what helps their lawns recover from all the foot traffic. Learn about these awesome displays, upcoming Halloween trends, and safety tips (no tricks!) for starting your own spooky setup.

Key Takeaways:

Homeowners are expected to spend $4.3 billion on Halloween decorations this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Giant skeletons, animatronics, and inflatables are big in 2026 and rising in popularity as Halloween decorations.

and rising in popularity as Halloween decorations. Halloween lawn displays can be tough on your turf: Use timers to reduce foot traffic, or set up big decorations in grass-free areas like landscaping beds.

Why Halloween Yard Decor Has Become Big Business

Halloween yard decor is a scary big business: Americans are on track to spend $4.3 billion on Halloween decor this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

For homeowners planning to start their own outdoor Halloween display, Olga Neumann, a homeowner in Burleson, Texas, suggests starting simple: “Just build on it every year. You don’t have to go crazy right away.”

What Homeowners Are Buying This Year

A few clear trends are driving this year's displays:

Oversized figures (giant skeletons ranging from 8-12 feet tall have become their own category)

Animatronics with motion and sound

Light-up inflatables

Vintage decorations

Haunted cemeteries

Tech-enhanced displays (app-controlled lights, fog machines, light displays coordinated to music, etc.)

LED lighting has also become a bigger part of Halloween yard displays, giving homeowners a way to add scale and drama without the fire risk of an open flame or incandescent or halogen lights.

Meet 4 Homeowners Who Go All Out

Check out these four homes that promise a fright night, a haunted castle, Harry Potter fun, and a spooky sound and light show. From animatronics to custom-made decorations, these houses have become an attraction within their communities and bring both frights and delights to their neighborhoods.

A front yard in Wisconsin decorated with an arch of spooky jack-o’-lanterns and a colorful nighttime display of towering skeletons, sticky spider silk, pumpkins, customized skeletons lit up. (Stacker/Stacker)

Courtesy of Kim Jones

Kim Jones: Disturbia of Appleton, Wisconsin

Visitors to Disturbia of Appleton in Appleton, Wisconsin, walk under an arch of spooky jack-o'-lanterns to be greeted by a colorful nighttime display of towering skeletons, sticky spider silk, pumpkins, and much more, including customized skeleton residents Mariah Scarey and Red Riding Hood.

It’s a maze of Halloween ghouls and spooks, and it’s all for a good cause: Disturbia of Appleton runs an annual fundraiser at Halloween. This year, donations go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Harbor House in Appleton.

“We have brought in so many visitors, we've raised funds, and we have a higher turnout on Halloween night,” says Kim Jones, owner of Disturbia of Appleton. “It makes a difference.”

Jones first started her Halloween yard display in 2022: “We grow every year. Every year, I say this is our biggest year yet. It's wild to look back at each year's progress in size.

“We get nothing but good compliments and reactions out of all ages. We have people even talk to us about it during spring and summer … about how much they love it,” Jones says. “That stuff makes my heart so full and makes every ache from setup and teardown so worth it.”

While going all-out brings joy to the community, Jones admits that it can take a negative toll on her lawn. “We wreck our lawn each year for this,” Jones says, and this year she had to plant new grass to help her lawn recover.

Lawn display in South Carolina called (Stacker/Stacker)

Courtesy of Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson: Haunted Castle in Mauldin, S.C.

There is one castle trick-or-treaters love to storm: The Haunted Castle of Mauldin in Mauldin, South Carolina. An army of creepy clowns, aliens, animatronics, and spiders waits on the lawn to greet visitors to the Haunted Castle seeking a night of frights.

Mark Thompson, owner of the Haunted Castle of Mauldin, has been decorating his yard for around six years: “I used to only do the inside of the house ’til it started to overflow into the yard.”

Thompson’s decorating schedule starts on September 1st, and he continually adds to his display until Halloween Day.

The clowns and the aliens are a big hit, Thompson says. His personal favorite? “Probably the Pennywise spider; it's one of a kind. Or the 10-foot UFO,” which is one of his DIY projects made from a satellite dish.

Thompson helped bring the Halloween spirit to life in his neighborhood: “When I first bought the house 20 years ago, Halloween was dead in this neighborhood. No trick-or-treating.”

But with the Haunted Castle’s rise in fame, Halloween in his neighborhood is definitely making a comeback.

A lawn display in Old East Dallas, Texas with a Harry Potter theme showing storefronts from Diagon Alley. (Stacker/Stacker)

Courtesy of Adam and Robyn Schaub

Adam and Robyn Schaub: Diagon Alley House in Dallas

Something wicked this way comes for trick-or-treaters in Old East Dallas, Texas. All Muggles are welcome to join in a magical night at this home’s miniature recreation of Diagon Alley from “Harry Potter.”

This will be the 8th year Muggles can wander into Harry's wondrous world of magic at Diagon Alley House. Potterheads will be delighted to find many familiar sights: Gringotts Bank, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Flourish and Blotts, and more. Interactive elements are included, so children can unlock their magical powers with some spellbinding fun.

The Diagon Alley House also runs a donation drive for the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, providing a QR code sign that links to an Amazon wish list.

It’s also a community event: Adam Schaub, owner of Diagon Alley House, says family, friends, and neighbors volunteer to help set up Diagon Alley in his yard every year. Diagon Alley is a popular highlight on Halloween night, and Schaub says that he received about 2,500 visitors last year.

“The kids love it,” Schaub says. “The best part is sometimes there's… a kid that has no idea, and they dress up as Harry Potter or Hermione or Ron or somebody, and then they just stumble in, and they look around. Their eyes are like, ‘What in the world? Am I actually in Diagon Alley?’”

All the foot traffic can have a negative impact on his yard, though. “I just put down mulch in the yard to make it more of a flat area,” Schaub says. “Usually, our grass disappears by the time we've had 2,500 people walk through. But then it kind of grows back.”

What motivates Schaub to put in all the effort into his Halloween Harry Potter display? “It's for the neighborhood,” he says. “It's a lot of work, and it's only for a few days, but it's worth it.”

Lawn display by featuring LED lights, skeleton and smoke effects in Burleson, Texas. (Stacker/Stacker)

Olga and Kenneth Neumann

Olga and Kenneth Neumann: Neumann Family Lights in Burleson, Texas

Olga Neumann first started her Halloween light show display in 2021, blending technology with her love for holiday decorating. Her display has grown to a spectacular light show event coordinated to popular Halloween songs, such as:

"Ghostbusters"

"Monster Mash"

"This is Halloween"

"Thriller"

“Once I discovered xLights and started learning what was possible with programmable RGB lights, it really took off from there,” Neumann says.

The Neumann family light show in Burleson, Texas, is a family tradition: "My husband, Kenneth, handles most of the software, sequencing, controllers, wiring, and hardware side of the show. I help spread the word and help with setup when needed," Neumann says.

Neumann’s inspiration for continuing her holiday light show? “I’ve had people thank me and tell me how much they enjoy it and how much happiness it brings them,” Neumann says. “When you hear things like that, it makes all the time and work that goes into putting the show together worth it.”

Luckily, the decorations have a minimal effect on their lawn: “The good thing is the grass usually bounces back pretty quickly,” Neumann says.

“Once everything comes down, you really don’t even notice where most of the props were after a little while,” she adds. “Honestly, all the walking back and forth during setup probably does just as much to the yard as the decorations themselves.”

However, Neumann notes that some decorations can cause damage: “Some of the bigger props definitely can kill or flatten the grass where they sit for a few weeks,” she says. “But it usually grows back pretty quickly once everything comes down.”

How to Decorate: Tips From the Pros

Choose a theme: "One thing I've learned is it helps to have some kind of theme or idea instead of just throwing decorations everywhere," Neumann says. "Whether you want creepy, funny, haunted, or whatever, it looks better when everything kind of works together."

Invest in lighting: Lighting is an important consideration in every Halloween display, Neumann says. "You can take decorations you already have and make them look completely different just by adding some colored lights or spotlights."

"I also like putting things at different heights and in different parts of the yard so everything isn't just sitting on the ground," Neumann says, which also helps protect her lawn.

Start with a clean yard: Decorating for Halloween means you want your yard to look its best. Aside from improving curb appeal, a fall yard cleanup benefits your lawn by prepping it for dormancy and next year's spring growth. Mulch-mow the leaves and clear debris before you start putting up decorations.

Best ways to minimize damage to your lawn:

Use timers to reduce foot traffic.

to reduce foot traffic. Set up figurines in grass-free areas like landscaping beds and porches (instead of on the lawn).

like landscaping beds and porches (instead of on the lawn). Decorate plants and trees with lights and other decorations to keep things spooky without using heavy lawn decorations.

Safety Risks and How to Decorate Safely

Getting into the spooky spirit is fun, but you don't want the Halloween horrors to become real. Here are some decorating tips to stay safe this Halloween season:

Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o'-lanterns and displays instead of an open flame, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends. Here's why: 33% of home decoration fires are caused by candles.

instead of an open flame, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends. Here's why: 33% of home decoration fires are caused by candles. Watch ladder placement, and always have an assistant nearby when you're on a ladder. About 25% of Halloween-related injuries treated in emergency rooms are caused by falls while putting up or taking down decorations, among other reasons, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

when you're on a ladder. About 25% of Halloween-related injuries treated in emergency rooms are caused by falls while putting up or taking down decorations, among other reasons, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Keep decorations away from light bulbs, heaters, and other heat sources. "Decorations are the first thing to ignite" in over 800 home fires a year, according to the NFPA.

"Decorations are the first thing to ignite" in over 800 home fires a year, according to the NFPA. Keep walkways and exits clear of cords, inflatables, and props so nobody trips.

of cords, inflatables, and props so nobody trips. Don't place electrical cords in wet areas of the lawn where there's standing water.

And about the grass that those giant skeletons and other Halloween decorations are sitting on? Most southern lawns with warm-season grass will recover from damage on their own. Northern cool-season lawns may need reseeding (except Kentucky bluegrass, which can self-repair).

This story was produced by LawnStarter and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.