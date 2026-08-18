Bon Jovi marks 40 years of 'Slippery When Wet'

Bon Jovi is marking the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Slippery When Wet.

The band marked the milestone with a post on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "Slippery When Wet turns 40 years old today! We're grateful to everyone who's been part of this journey and kept these songs alive for 40 years."

The post also included photos from the era, as well as clips from the music videos for the album’s hit singles “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

Released Aug. 18, 1986, Slippery When Wet was the New Jersey rockers' third studio album and the follow-up to 1985's 7800° Fahrenheit. Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, the album rocketed the band to superstardom, spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums chart, their first #1 album.

"You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer," written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child, both went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with a third single, "Wanted Dead or Alive," peaking at #7.

Slippery When Wet would go on to be Billboard's top-selling album of 1987 and has since been certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

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