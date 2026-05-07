Billy Joel’s 'Last Play at Shea' set for special outdoor Tribeca Festival screening

Musician Billy Joel performs during a concert entitled "The Last Play at Shea: From the Beatles to Billy." Joel is the last musician to perform at Shea Stadium before it is replaced by Citi Field in 2009. (Photo by James Keivom/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Billy Joel's concert documentary The Last Play at Shea is getting a special outdoor screening as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Tribeca Festival.

The documentary, which debuted at the Tribeca Festival in 2010, will screen at Hudson Yards in New York City on June 4 at 7 p.m. ET. The screening is part of Tribeca at 25: Celebrating the Stories We Share, a series of outdoor screenings of films tied to the history of the festival.

The Last Play at Shea, directed by Paul Crowder, is centered around Joel's two 2008 concerts at New York's Shea Stadium, the final concerts at the home of the New York Mets before its demolition. In addition to footage of the concerts, the doc explored the history of the stadium and the team, and featured interviews with Joel.

The concerts also featured guest appearances by Tony Bennett, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Paul McCartney and others.

The Tribeca Festival is taking place June 3-14 in New York City.

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