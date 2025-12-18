Billie Eilish is part of 'Survivor''s 50th season, but not as a player

CBS Original Series 'SURVIVOR 50' (Courtesy CBS)
By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish sang, "I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer" in her 2022 song "TV." Now, she's part of the beloved CBS reality show's landmark 50th season.

In the trailer for the new season, which begins in February, one player says, "It's a Billie Eilish boomerang idol!" Jimmy Fallon's involvement is teased, and the season also features cameos from country singer Zac Brown and YouTube star Mr. Beast. According to a press release, "Billie Eilish and Jimmy Fallon will be included in the milestone season in unique ways," with "more details to come."

In 2023, Billie told Variety about Survivor, "I kinda wanna go on it. I think that the physical stuff, I'd be great at. But you have to do math and s***, and I would not be good at that."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

