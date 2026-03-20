Stacker compiled a list of the biggest plays in Miami Marlins history

RCPPHOTO // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Biggest plays in Miami Marlins history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Miami Marlins history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (9th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Lineout: RF/Sacrifice Fly (Deep RF Line); M. Alou Scores

- cWPA: 10.67%

#9. October 21, 1997 (WS Gm 3)

- Score: tied 7-7 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Line Drive); B. Bonilla Scores (Advanced on throw) on E8 (throw to 3B); D. Daulton to 3B

- cWPA: 12.08%

#8. October 22, 2003 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: tied 3-3 (12th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: HR

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Home Run (Line Drive)

- cWPA: 13.21%

#7. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Line Drive)

- cWPA: 13.39%

#6. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 2-2 (11th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Ground Ball Double Play: 2B-SS-1B

- cWPA: 13.57%

#5. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-0 (7th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep CF-RF)

- cWPA: 14.47%

#4. October 23, 1997 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 4-2 (6th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Line Drive); G. Sheffield Scores; B. Bonilla Scores

- cWPA: 18.75%

#3. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 2-2 (11th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: RoE

- Play Description: Reached on E4 (Ground Ball to 2B-1B); B. Bonilla to 3B

- cWPA: 18.99%

#2. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (9th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to RF (Line Drive to Short RF); M. Alou to 3B

- cWPA: 25.08%

#1. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 2-2 (11th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CLE

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Single to CF (Ground Ball thru SS-2B); C. Counsell Scores (Unearned run); J. Eisenreich to 3B; D. White to 2B

- cWPA: 34.28%