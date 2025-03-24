A Big Week For Commuters

It took years to complete, forced barges to be tied down and moved for hurricanes, but the big day is finally here. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will open southbound I-275 lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge today and start things off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.. Traffic will be switched over overnight tonight into Tuesday. Northbound traffic will be switched over to the old southbound bridge. The new bridge also will have a separate pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists message boards for the way to go.

Dove Daily Update New Span Howard Frankland Bridge opens overnight (Photo FDOT)

The Don CeSar is ready to welcome guests back starting this Friday. You’ll be allowed to book for stays through December 31, 2025.

Dove Daily Update MOSI will open their new Digital Dome April 1st (Photo MOSI)

MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry will open the new Digital Dome Theatre. Starting April 1, we’ll be surrounded by science inside MOSI’s eight-story-tall iconic blue. Several showtimes will be offered each day, with fascinating tours of the night sky presented by MOSI space experts and immersive 360-degree movies that take you to the edge of our solar system, beneath the surface of the sun, and inside wonders of the ancient world dome as images wrap around them on a 10,000-square-foot curved screen.

The Dove Daily Update





