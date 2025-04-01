Big Screen And Big Needs

Today is the day! MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, has set the date to open its new Digital Dome Theatre on Tuesday. Guests will be surrounded by science inside MOSI’s eight-story-tall iconic blue. today several showtimes will be offered each day, with fascinating tours of the night sky presented by MOSI space experts and immersive 360-degree movies that take you to the edge of our solar system, beneath the surface of the sun, and inside wonders of the ancient world dome as images wrap around them on a 10,000-square-foot curved screen.

Lend a helping hand for our feathered friends. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary community volunteer day Friday 10 am to 4 pm 18328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores.

Oh well. That toll relief program ended yesterday that benefitted drivers who used tolls 35 times or more during the month; no more 50% credit

Soiree by the Bay with Ann Kelly is almost here! Join Ann, local board members, and community leaders this Saturday at Nova Southeastern University - Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater, FL for an unforgettable evening with tasting stations from local restaurants, open bar with signature cocktails, entertainment, live & silent auctions, special Action Against Arthritis program, and more. Tickets, social tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available at arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

Join Ann Kelly and friends for the 2025 Walk to Defeat ALS – Greater Tampa Bay! Saturday, April 26 Safety Harbor Waterfront Park. Registration opens at 9am Walk begins at 10:15am after the opening ceremony. Free to the public to participate and register! Raise: Fundraise $100 and earn a 2025 Walk T-Shirt!

Disney’s The Lion King returns to Tampa opening this Wednesday and runs through the 20th at the Straz Center, and great seats are available. Ann talks with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast.

