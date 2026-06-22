Bexley Boxes Arrive

Temple Terrace police have a new way to keep the kids in crisis calm

When the police have to head into a situation that involves children, any way to help them through it is appreciated. All across Florida there’s a new way to do that, called “Bexley Boxes”.

Inside this valuable resource kit, there are things like toys, sippy cups, even diapers, and more. There are now hundreds of the boxes heading to police stations and sheriffs’ offices in Florida.

Dove Daily Update Temple Terrace PD is ready to go with their Bexley Box (Temple Terrace PD)

That includes the Temple Terrace Police Department who now have theirs. Thanks to good partners like Walmart who has made a substantial pledge of more than $200,000. That alone will help fill some 245 boxes that will go out this summer.

If work in law enforcement and would like to know more about this great program, or maybe you need to refill your box or even sponsor a Bexley Box, email contact@brideganfoundation.org or call(904) 439-1065.

The Dove Daily Update

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