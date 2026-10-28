Capital One reports December is the best month for new car purchases, while November is ideal for used cars, with optimal deals often found at month-end.

A new or used car purchase is a big expense, but you might be able to save some cash with smart timing. Dealerships typically look at sales figures at the end of the month and calendar year, which means now may be a good time to shop for a good deal.

Certain times of year, days of the week, and market conditions can lead to better pricing and dealerships that may be more receptive to negotiation.

Here's a guide to the best time to buy a new or used car from Capital One Auto Navigator, an online car shopping marketplace.

When Is the Best Overall Time to Buy a Car?

There isn't a standard "best time" to buy a car, but certain windows can offer better pricing and negotiating leverage than others. For example, you may find superior deals at the end of the month and the calendar year. You may also have the chance to score a bargain when dealers replace old inventory with the latest models, or during holiday sales events.

Dealerships may be more willing to negotiate on price at the end of the month and calendar year to meet their sales goals, creating an opportunity for bargain-seeking car buyers.

Additionally, dealerships are usually eager to clear old inventory when vehicles from the latest model year arrive, which often happens in August and September. Holiday sales events may offer compelling discounts, as well. These can include Presidents' Day, Fourth of July, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. Black Friday can also bring sales opportunities; it's the biggest retail shopping day in the United States.

That said, timing rules can differ for new and used cars.

Best Time to Buy a New Car: Seasonal and Model-Year Patterns

Some experts believe December is the best month to buy a new car — and November isn't far behind. In many cases, dealerships are looking to meet their annual sales goals in the final months of the year, so they may offer discounts or be more open to negotiating on new-car prices.

Dealerships in December may also be trying to move old inventory to make room for new arrivals, as lot space can be limited by the end of the year. This creates opportunities for bargain-seeking car shoppers, especially those interested in the older model year.

Some automakers may have their own specific promotions, as well. Toyota, for example, runs a sales campaign called Toyotathon each year, while Honda calls its annual sales promotion Honda Days. Both events tend to happen toward the end of the year.

Best Time to Buy a Used Car: Seasonal and Historical Patterns

Based on historical patterns of seasonal price reductions, November is typically the best month to buy a used car, with October a close second.

With used cars, seasonality is typically tied to trade-in cycles and off-lease returns. However, both factors are linked to new-car model-year changeovers that happen toward the end of the year. Many car owners trade in old cars or lease new ones when the latest model-year arrivals roll in.

As dealerships endeavor to clear out old inventory to make room for incoming trade-ins and lease returns, they may offer compelling discounts for used-car shoppers.

When Is the Worst Time to Buy a Car?

An iSeeCars study from 2025 found warmer times of year were the worst time to get a good deal on a used car, with May, June, and July the months shoppers were least likely to find a bargain.

As for new cars, some experts say to steer away from buying brand-new vehicles when tax refunds hit bank accounts and when new model years are released. These are times when dealerships tend to have a lot of business and may be less likely to negotiate on price.

Best Month (and Day) to Buy a Car

In terms of pricing, December historically has been the best month to buy a new car. While the end of the year is a good time to get the lowest sales price, the day of the week you shop can also make a difference in your experience. Typically, car shopping is most easily done on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Dealerships tend to be busiest on weekends, so you're unlikely to get as much attention on a Saturday or Sunday as you would during the week. Some dealerships are closed on Sundays; with those establishments, Mondays can be pretty busy as well.

On a Tuesday or Wednesday, however, you're more likely to have the opportunity to ask a salesperson questions without feeling rushed. And if you decide to buy, your purchase may take less time to complete than it would if the dealership were crowded.

As for the best time of day, some experts say the late afternoon can be a good time to car shop at a dealership. As the end of the day looms, salespeople who have not yet closed a deal might be more interested in negotiating.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy a Car? How to Read Current Market Conditions

Consider the broader picture in the new- or used-car market when deciding whether now is a good time to buy a car. Look at overall economic conditions and supply and demand for the model you're interested in. You'll also need to consider your personal circumstances.

If inflation is high, car prices will typically rise. If gas prices are high, demand for fuel-efficient models such as hybrids may increase, driving up prices for those vehicles. Conversely, when fuel prices are steep, there may be less interest in gas-guzzling models such as large SUVs, and those may be offered at a discount.

If you have a specific model in mind, research the demand for that model. If demand is high and inventory is low, you're unlikely to get a good deal and may even wind up paying over the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP.

Last but not least, evaluate your own personal situation. Overextending yourself financially is stressful. If buying a car right now means a down payment or a monthly car bill that puts a huge burden on your budget, stop and take stock. It may make sense to delay the purchase until you're in a better financial position.

Holiday and Weekend Car-Buying: Do These Deals Live Up to the Hype?

Dealerships often offer sales on holidays and three-day weekends. You can get excellent discounts during these sales, but you can also score great bargains at the end of the month or year. These sales events also have a downside: You'll likely face huge crowds.

If you're shopping during one of these events, consider breaking your experience down into separate tasks and tackling them on different days. Do you need to get pre-approved for a loan, obtain a value for your trade-in, or take a test drive? If so, handle those tasks on a quiet weekday before the big sale. The dealer rep may give you more attention and faster service than you'd get on a sales day when the dealership is inundated with crowds.

And while you can close the deal on the day of the sales event, it may be best to schedule pickup or drop-off for the next day, when the crowds have gone home. The dealership's detail department might be overwhelmed on the day of the sale and have less time to get the car just right. If you wait until the following day, you improve your chances of getting a vehicle that's been carefully inspected and perfected from top to bottom.

Timing vs. Ownership Costs: What Matters Beyond the Purchase Price

Purchase price matters, but it's only one factor in overall ownership costs. You'll have to pay for fuel, maintenance, and insurance over the life of your vehicle, no matter when you buy. These costs can vary significantly from one model to the next. They may also differ depending on whether you buy new or used.

If you want a car that remains a bargain throughout its lifetime, consider those long-term ownership expenses when choosing a model.

Tips for Timing Your Car Purchase, Whatever the Season

When timing your car purchase, keep pricing trends in mind and compare local inventory for the model you want. If you're financing, consider getting your loan approved beforehand so you can move quickly when it's time to buy. If you're buying used, ask the right questions — such as inquiring about the vehicle's accident history and maintenance records — and have a mechanic inspect the car before you finalize your purchase.

It's also important to plan as far in advance as possible. Don't leave your shopping until your current car is on its last legs; this will only put pressure on you to make a hasty decision.

Remember that December offers excellent bargains for new-car shoppers, and November offers compelling discounts for those buying a used vehicle. If purchasing during those months suits your situation, do the research and planning necessary to make sure all your ducks are in a row for a smooth transaction when those months arrive. This will help you make a money-saving, simplified car purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions:

When is the best time of year to buy a car?

The end of the year is generally the best time to buy a car: December for new cars, and November for used cars.

Is it better to buy a new car or a used car at a specific time of year?

New-car prices are typically lowest in December. And used-car shoppers will likely get the best deals in October or November.

Is now a good time to buy a car?

Now may be a good time to buy a car if you can honestly afford it. If the down payment or car note will cause you to overextend yourself, it may be best to wait until your financial situation improves.

What is the best day of the month or week to buy a car?

A Tuesday or Wednesday is typically a good day to buy a car. Dealerships tend to be busy on weekends, and some are busy on Mondays, too. On a Tuesday or Wednesday, the dealership is likely less crowded, which helps ensure you get the sales representative's full attention.

Do holiday sales events actually offer the best car deals?

Some holiday sales events offer excellent deals. However, you may also find great deals at the end of the month or calendar year.

This story was produced by Capital One Auto Navigator and distributed by Stacker.