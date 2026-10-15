Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Tampa Bay Buccaneers fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#5. Baker Mayfield, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 217 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: TAM vs MIN, 16-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.28

#4. Jalon Daniels, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 148 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions, 55 Rushing Yards

- Game: TAM vs GNB, 14-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.42

#3. Baker Mayfield, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 216 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 30 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs CIN, 27-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 11.64

#2. Baker Mayfield, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 182 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards

- Game: TAM vs CLE, 19-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 12.18

#1. Jalon Daniels, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 189 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 23 Rushing Yards

- Game: TAM vs DAL, 24-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.86

Best running back fantasy games

#5. Sean Tucker, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 10 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs GNB, 14-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 7.0

#4. Kenneth Gainwell, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 5 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 22 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: TAM vs GNB, 14-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 8.7

#3. Bucky Irving, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 89 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs

- Game: TAM vs CLE, 19-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 9.0

#2. Bucky Irving, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 45 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 48 Receiving Yards

- Game: TAM vs CIN, 27-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 13.3

#1. Bucky Irving, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 165 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: TAM vs DAL, 24-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 29.5

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#5. Emeka Egbuka, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 63 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: TAM vs CIN, 27-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.3

#4. Tez Johnson, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 64 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 1 Targets

- Game: TAM vs DAL, 24-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 6.4

#3. Emeka Egbuka, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 16 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: TAM vs CLE, 19-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 7.3

#2. Ted Hurst, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 40 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 1 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: TAM vs MIN, 16-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 10.0

#1. Emeka Egbuka, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 38 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: TAM vs DAL, 24-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 11.2

Best tight end fantasy games

#5. Cade Otton, October 8, 2026

- Stats: 25 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 4 Targets

- Game: TAM vs DAL, 24-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 2.5

#4. Cade Otton, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 26 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: TAM vs CIN, 27-33 Loss

- Fantasy points: 2.6

#3. Cade Otton, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 37 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: TAM vs GNB, 14-17 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.7

#2. Cade Otton, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 38 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: TAM vs CLE, 19-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 3.8

#1. Cade Otton, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 56 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: TAM vs MIN, 16-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 5.6