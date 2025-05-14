Best public high schools in the Tampa metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Wendell Krinn Technical High School

- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 667 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#24. Dayspring Academy

- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 872 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#23. Polk State College Collegiate High School

- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 353 (118:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#22. Alonso High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,795 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. McKeel Academy of Technology

- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,727 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. East Lake High School

- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,286 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. St. Petersburg High School

- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,723 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#18. Osceola Fundamental High School

- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,715 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#17. Bell Creek Academy High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 590 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. Tampa Bay Technical High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,015 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Land O' Lakes High School

- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,248 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. Palm Harbor University High School

- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,474 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#13. Bloomingdale High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,304 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Wiregrass Ranch High School

- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,114 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School North Pinellas

- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 224 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Robinson High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,354 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. James W. Mitchell High School

- Location: Pasco County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,155 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 751 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Newsome High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,203 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Strawberry Crest High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,558 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Steinbrenner High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,475 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 602 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Sickles High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,368 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Plant High School

- Location: Hillsborough County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,507 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School

- Location: Pinellas County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 240 (48:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

