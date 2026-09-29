As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, education is key: 1.4 million students enrolled in private high schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. There were about 3,600 private secondary schools nationwide as of 2020.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these private high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to send their kids to better schools. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Florida using 2027 rankings from Niche. Online schools were not included. Niche uses 10 weighted factors for its rankings, including: college enrollment, culture and diversity, parent/student surveys, top enrolled colleges, and student-teacher ratio. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

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#23. North Broward Preparatory School

- Location: Coconut Creek, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#22. Trinity Preparatory School of Florida

- Location: Winter Park, FL

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 890 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#21. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 1,382 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#20. Shorecrest Preparatory School

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 999 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#19. Boca Prep International School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 229 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#18. Windermere Preparatory School

- Location: Windermere, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,700 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#17. Miami Country Day School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,405 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#16. Montverde Academy

- Location: Montverde, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,489 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#15. Saint Andrew's School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,356 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#14. Scheck Hillel Community School

- Location: North Miami Beach, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,360 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#13. Palmer Trinity School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 804 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#12. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

- Location: Miami, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 875 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#11. Lake Mary Preparatory School

- Location: Lake Mary, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 610 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#10. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus

- Location: Delray Beach, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,782 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#9. Donna Klein Jewish Academy

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Grades: K-12

- Enrollment: 770 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#8. Sagemont Preparatory School

- Location: Weston, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#7. Gulliver Preparatory School

- Location: Pinecrest, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 2,232 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#6. NSU University School

- Location: Davie, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,874 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#5. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#4. Berkeley Preparatory School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 1,482 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#3. Posnack Jewish Day School

- Location: Davie, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 939 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#2. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus

- Location: Plantation, FL

- Grades: PK, K-12

- Enrollment: 2,770 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

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#1. Ransom Everglades School

- Location: Coconut Grove, FL

- Grades: 6-12

- Enrollment: 1,239 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+