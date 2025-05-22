Best private high schools in the Tampa metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Northside Christian School

- Location: St Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 779 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 227 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Hope Christian School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 67 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#22. Canterbury School of Florida

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 453 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Seffner Christian Academy

- Location: Seffner, FL

- Enrollment: 774 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Saddlebrook Preparatory School

- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

- Enrollment: 97 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Tampa Catholic High School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 728 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

- Location: Spring Hill, FL

- Enrollment: 350 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Calvary Christian High School

- Location: Clearwater, FL

- Enrollment: 840 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Admiral Farragut Academy

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 506 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Bayshore Christian School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 287 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Genesis Preparatory School

- Location: New Port Richey, FL

- Enrollment: 38 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. St. Petersburg Catholic High School

- Location: St Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 465 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Clearwater Central Catholic High School

- Location: Clearwater, FL

- Enrollment: 583 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Lee Academy for Gifted Education

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 59 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#10. American Youth Academy

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,165 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Academy of the Holy Names

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 994 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Jesuit High School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 846 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Cambridge Christian School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 982 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Academy at the Lakes

- Location: Land O Lakes, FL

- Enrollment: 540 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Universal Academy of Florida

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 832 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Shorecrest Preparatory School

- Location: St. Petersburg, FL

- Enrollment: 1,039 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Tampa Preparatory School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 710 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Carrollwood Day School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,269 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Berkeley Preparatory School

- Location: Tampa, FL

- Enrollment: 1,430 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+