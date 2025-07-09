Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Orlando metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#25. Longwood

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 15,952

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#24. Wedgefield

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 8,556

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#23. Belle Isle

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 7,053

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#22. Williamsburg

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 7,400

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#21. Forest City

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 14,871

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Tangerine

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,967

(Stacker/Stacker)

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#19. Conway

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 13,346

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Altamonte Springs

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 45,657

(Stacker/Stacker)

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#17. Winter Garden

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 47,182

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Alafaya

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 90,874

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#15. Windermere

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 3,034

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Oakland

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 3,566

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#13. Bay Hill

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 4,214

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Hunters Creek

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 21,255

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Doctor Phillips

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 12,458

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#10. Gotha

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 1,179

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Lake Butler

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 17,242

(Stacker/Stacker)

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#8. Wekiwa Springs

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 24,109

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#7. Winter Springs

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 38,448

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#6. Maitland

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 19,268

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Horizon West

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 62,152

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#4. Winter Park

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 29,929

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#3. Lake Mary

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 16,724

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#2. Oviedo

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 39,990

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Heathrow

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,033