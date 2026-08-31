Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Florida using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#23. NeoCity Academy
- School type: Public School
- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 514 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Carrollwood Day School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,260 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Shorecrest Preparatory School
- School type: Private School
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 999 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. School for Advanced Studies - Homestead
- School type: Public School
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 130 (43:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Sagemont Preparatory School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Weston, FL
- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts
- School type: Public School
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,352 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. Palmer Trinity School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 804 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,323 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Scheck Hillel Community School
- School type: Private School
- Location: North Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,360 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Miami Country Day School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,405 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Saint Andrew's School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,356 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. North Broward Preparatory School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
- School type: Private School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 875 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- School type: Private School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 770 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus
- School type: Private School
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,782 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus
- School type: Private School
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. NSU University School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 1,874 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Gulliver Preparatory School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Pinecrest, FL
- Enrollment: 2,232 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Posnack Jewish Day School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 939 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Berkeley Preparatory School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,482 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Pine View School
- School type: Public School
- Location: Sarasota County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,752 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus
- School type: Private School
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Enrollment: 2,770 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Ransom Everglades School
- School type: Private School
- Location: Coconut Grove, FL
- Enrollment: 1,246 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+