Because Of The Hurricanes...

In this photo illustration, the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
By Ann Kelly

This would be the time in all was normal that some of us might be panicking over not having our taxes done yet, and normally they would be due at midnight on the 15th. But not for Floridians.

Tax preparation (WPXI) Tax preparation (WPXI)

It’s because of last year’s devastating hurricanes. Originally, the IRS was going to cut certain counties some slack to file, giving them until May 1st. But that now applies to all counties, so it’s a two week reprieve.

Need to know how this might affect you. Just click here or go to irs.gov.

