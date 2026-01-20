Beads, Beads And More Beads

Here we go! Gasparilla parade season gets underway on Bayshore Boulevard this Saturday with the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. The fun kicks off at noon, the parade at 4 and so far, so good with the weather. Check out the full list of events here, and the best safety advice for parents, too. Make sure to take a picture of your little pirates just in case you get separated. For updates text GASPARILLA to 888-777.

Then it’s on to the big kids the following weekend with Tampa Bay Lightning front and center with Pat Maroon as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest Saturday, January 31st. Reserved tickets are still available at GasparillaTreasures.com. You can also follow it all on social media @GasparillaTampa.

And please remember to keep the beads out of the Bay, they’re very bad for the environment. Check back for the annual cleanup with the Florida Aquarium

