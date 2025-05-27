Be A Hero

By Ann Kelly

Take a look at your driver’s license. Are you an organ donor, or maybe you’ve thought about and just not gotten around to it. Today would be a good day to do that.

Meet Joanna Collins, who’s had a lifelong battle with kidney disease, and was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called alport syndrome and she needs a donor.

She needs a donor, and her family is doing all they can to get the word out, including a billboard you may have seen. But today is the day to see if you might be a match by reaching out to them at 844-HERO4JO (844-437-6456) or livingkidneydonor@tgh.org.

She and her whole family are What’s Good in Tampa Bay, and we wish you the best.

