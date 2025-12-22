Barry Manilow announces cancer diagnosis, surgery forces postponement of shows

Barry Manilow performs during 'Manilow: The Last Detroit Concert' at Little Caesars Arena, June, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has been forced to postpone his January concerts so he can undergo cancer surgery, the legendary singer announced on Monday.

In a statement on Instagram, Manilow writes that he'd recently suffered through weeks of bronchitis, so his doctor ordered an MRI to "make sure that everything was OK." He goes on to say that the test "discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," the 82-year-old singer writes. "That's the good news."

The bad news? Manilow says he has to have surgery to have the spot removed.

"The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," he explains. "So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

Since he'll need a month to recover, Manilow will be rescheduling his January arena concerts for February, March and April. He lists the rescheduled dates in his message, noting that ticket holders can use their existing tickets for the new shows.

"I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans," he writes. "Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around."

Manilow says he's "counting the days" until he can get back to the Westgate Las Vegas, where he normally performs, for his Valentine's weekend concerts on Feb. 12, 13 and 14, as well as the rest of his 2026 shows. "Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!" he writes.

Manilow signs off by saying, "I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom ... get tested!"

Manilow was treated for throat cancer in 2020.

