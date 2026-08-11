A Back-To-School Heat Advisory

Just about all of the Bay area is under a heat advisory from noon-7 pm, and for the kids heading back to school, that’s going to be rough. Regardless, classes are back in session already for students in Hillsborough, Manatee, Citrus and Sarasota. Polk, Pinellas and Hernando county classes return this Tuesday. Pasco students have Thursday, August 13 as their first day back at school.
But you can still save of many of the items on the list for Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday through Aug. 20 for your chance to stock up on school supplies and clothes for kids tax-free.
Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14 at www.Ticketmaster.com
Early voting is underway in Florida. For your polling place, check with with the Supervisor of Elections.
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