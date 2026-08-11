A Back-To-School Heat Advisory

Officials say a heat advisory is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees, while an extreme heat warning is issued at 113 degrees or higher.

Just about all of the Bay area is under a heat advisory from noon-7 pm, and for the kids heading back to school, that’s going to be rough. Regardless, classes are back in session already for students in Hillsborough, Manatee, Citrus and Sarasota. Polk, Pinellas and Hernando county classes return this Tuesday. Pasco students have Thursday, August 13 as their first day back at school.

But you can still save of many of the items on the list for Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday through Aug. 20 for your chance to stock up on school supplies and clothes for kids tax-free.

Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Two TAMPA, FL - APRIL 21: Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate the game-winning goal against the Montréal Canadiens during the overtime period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Benchmark International Arena on April 21, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14 at www.Ticketmaster.com

Early voting is underway in Florida. For your polling place, check with with the Supervisor of Elections.

The Dove Daily Update

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