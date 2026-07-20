Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Begins

John McClung Roofing, along with many community partners, provided 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids across western North Carolina.

There’s a slight chance the kids might be more excited about a new backpack than actually going back to school, but you’re the one that has to pay for all of this!

Keep the list for what you can score tax free during the 2026 Sales Tax Holiday starting today and running for the next month (August 20th). There are spending limits for many items.

Dove Daily Update School starts soon, and it's time to save

According to the Florida Department of Revenut, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.Have a question? Tax Information PublicationTIP No. 26A01-11and the2026 Florida Back to School Sales Tax Holiday FAQs for Consumers can help.

The Dove Daily Update

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