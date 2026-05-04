Back In A Home They Can Call Their Own

After our terrible 2024 hurricane season, no one will ever take having a roof over their head from granted. But thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough and leaders from Verizon a Hillsborough County family has the keys to a brand-new, storm-resistant Habitat for Humanity home. This is the first home to be dedicated in the Windhorst Commons community, offering a powerful new beginning after the family lost nearly everything.

Michelle Range, a club director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay was forced out of her Plant City home by severe flooding along with her two sons—Eric, 24, who has special needs, and Ah’Jeir, 18. They lived with relatives in crowded conditions but now Michelle and her family are moving into a newly constructed home in Windhorst Commons.

Congratulations to the whole family! This is What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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