Ask For A Glass

Lawn Love reports that smart irrigation, higher mowing heights, and enhanced soil health can maintain a green lawn using 50% less water.

There may be a chance of rain every day this week, but it’s not strong, and that’s more bad news for the Bay area.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District will go into a Modified Phase 3 “Extreme” Water Shortage. What will that mean for you?

SWTMD says residents will stay under a one-day-per-week watering schedule, but watering hours will tighten. Other changes include no pressure washing ahead of painting or sealing, car washing is only allowable on lawn watering days and aesthetic fountains can run only four hours a day.

One other thing you might notice is you won’t automatically get a glass of water when you dine out. You’ll have to ask.

The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other district counties and cities. The restrictions officially begin Friday and will run through July 1st.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group